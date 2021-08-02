ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Shares Are Down -11.78% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.66 million ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.30. With the company’s per share price at $3.97 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.41M. RSLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -713.85% off its 52-week high of $32.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 50.13% up since then. When we look at ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

Analysts gave the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RSLS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Instantly RSLS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.48 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.78%, with the 5-day performance at -5.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) is -20.60% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RSLS’s forecast low is $13.75 with $13.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -246.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -246.35% for it to hit the projected low.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $4.3 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.40%. The 2021 estimates are for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. earnings to increase by 68.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.24% per year.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 28 and August 02.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders