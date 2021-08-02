Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) Disappoints Wall Street With -3.04% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $39.24 changed hands at -$1.23 or -3.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.06B. POSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -167.53% off its 52-week high of $104.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.23, which suggests the last value was 15.32% up since then. When we look at Poshmark Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 854.43K.

Analysts gave the Poshmark Inc. (POSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended POSH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Poshmark Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Instantly POSH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 41.41 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -3.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.34%, with the 5-day performance at -5.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) is -17.80% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, POSH’s forecast low is $47.00 with $67.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Poshmark Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.77% over the past 6 months, a -219.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80.29 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Poshmark Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $82.39 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Poshmark Inc. earnings to increase by 108.40%.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Poshmark Inc. shares while 63.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.28%. There are 63.79% institutions holding the Poshmark Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.32% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million POSH shares worth $39.54 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.30% or 0.82 million shares worth $33.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Amplify Online Retail ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 0.58 million shares estimated at $27.62 million under it, the former controlled 3.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.41% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $25.08 million.