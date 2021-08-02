PINS Stock Forecast 2021: Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Remains Strong With -69.78% Downside

In the last trading session, 76.18 million Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $58.90 changed hands at -$13.14 or -18.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.88B. PINS’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.63% off its 52-week high of $89.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.41, which suggests the last value was 58.56% up since then. When we look at Pinterest Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.63 million.

Analysts gave the Pinterest Inc. (PINS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended PINS as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pinterest Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Instantly PINS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 77.29 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -18.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.62%, with the 5-day performance at -23.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is -25.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PINS’s forecast low is $40.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pinterest Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.03% over the past 6 months, a 135.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pinterest Inc. will rise 285.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $561.88 million. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Pinterest Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $630.63 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Pinterest Inc. earnings to increase by 93.40%.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Pinterest Inc. shares while 74.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.25%. There are 74.77% institutions holding the Pinterest Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.10% of the shares, roughly 38.85 million PINS shares worth $2.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.61% or 30.71 million shares worth $2.27 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 15.01 million shares estimated at $1.11 billion under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 7.54 million shares worth around $557.88 million.