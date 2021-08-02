Metromile Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MILE) Stock Could Appreciate By -83.88%

In the latest trading session,, 0.64 million Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.07 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $932.90M. MILE’s current price is a discount, trading about -188.4% off its 52-week high of $20.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.48, which suggests the last value was 8.35% up since then. When we look at Metromile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Analysts gave the Metromile Inc. (MILE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MILE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

Instantly MILE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.77 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.41%, with the 5-day performance at -2.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) is -22.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MILE’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -83.88% for it to hit the projected low.

MILE Dividends

Metromile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.20% of Metromile Inc. shares while 52.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.27%. There are 52.70% institutions holding the Metromile Inc. stock share, with Intact Financial Corp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.97% of the shares, roughly 10.05 million MILE shares worth $103.44 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.44% or 9.38 million shares worth $96.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. With 1.72 million shares estimated at $16.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $23.19 million.