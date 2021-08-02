Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)

In the latest trading session, 2.35 million Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $121.48 changing hands around $3.43 or 2.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.23B. PTON’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.84% off its 52-week high of $171.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $62.50, which suggests the last value was 48.55% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.62 million.

Analysts gave the Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PTON as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 123.94 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 2.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.19%, with the 5-day performance at -2.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is -4.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $133.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PTON’s forecast low is $45.00 with $185.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 62.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peloton Interactive Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.22% over the past 6 months, a 78.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc. will fall -266.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 119.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $919.24 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Peloton Interactive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $607.1 million and $748.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 51.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for Peloton Interactive Inc. earnings to increase by 63.20%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 08 and September 13.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.11% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares while 78.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.77%. There are 78.08% institutions holding the Peloton Interactive Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.19% of the shares, roughly 22.01 million PTON shares worth $2.48 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.01% or 16.15 million shares worth $1.82 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.57 million shares estimated at $1.98 billion under it, the former controlled 6.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 7.06 million shares worth around $794.02 million.