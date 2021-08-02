Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV)

In the last trading session, 2.39 million Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.05. With the company’s per share price at $2.96 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $274.51M. HOFV’s last price was a discount, traded about -158.11% off its 52-week high of $7.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.09, which suggests the last value was 63.18% up since then. When we look at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Analysts gave the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HOFV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Instantly HOFV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.13 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 140.65%, with the 5-day performance at -1.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) is -24.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HOFV’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -68.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 393.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $14 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company earnings to decrease by -960.60%.

HOFV Dividends

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 14.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.36% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares while 14.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.20%. There are 14.07% institutions holding the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock share, with Voloridge Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.34% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million HOFV shares worth $11.08 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.25% or 2.12 million shares worth $10.67 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.1 million shares estimated at $5.53 million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $2.66 million.