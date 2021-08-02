Let’s Jump Into The Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.89 million Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.10. With the company’s per share price at $10.19 changed hands at -$0.46 or -4.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.92B. LBRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -74.48% off its 52-week high of $17.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.47, which suggests the last value was 46.32% up since then. When we look at Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Analysts gave the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended LBRT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Instantly LBRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.01 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -4.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.16%, with the 5-day performance at -9.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is -28.04% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LBRT’s forecast low is $9.50 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.22% over the past 6 months, a 54.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 149.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $598.53 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $643.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.77 million and $147.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 506.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 336.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. earnings to decrease by -357.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.10% per year.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.59% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares while 48.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.29%. There are 48.39% institutions holding the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.38% of the shares, roughly 14.23 million LBRT shares worth $160.69 million.

Riverstone Holdings LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 12.3 million shares worth $138.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 5.85 million shares estimated at $82.83 million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 4.66 million shares worth around $54.55 million.