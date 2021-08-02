Is Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.98. With the company’s per share price at $6.04 changed hands at $0.25 or 4.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.08B. GSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.46% off its 52-week high of $6.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 93.38% up since then. When we look at Ferroglobe PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Analysts gave the Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GSM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ferroglobe PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Instantly GSM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.06 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 4.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 268.29%, with the 5-day performance at 10.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is -1.31% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.08, meaning bulls need a downside of -459.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GSM’s forecast low is $0.90 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 79.3% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 85.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Ferroglobe PLC earnings to increase by 34.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 31 and September 06.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.79% of Ferroglobe PLC shares while 26.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.47%. There are 26.87% institutions holding the Ferroglobe PLC stock share, with Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.57% of the shares, roughly 4.35 million GSM shares worth $16.46 million.

Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.23% or 3.77 million shares worth $14.26 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 1.83 million shares estimated at $7.52 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $5.08 million.