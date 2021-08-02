Investing In KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.95 million KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.66 changing hands around $0.28 or 8.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.09M. KBSF’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.29% off its 52-week high of $5.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 54.92% up since then. When we look at KBS Fashion Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 383.57K.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) trade information

Instantly KBSF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.13 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 8.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.97%, with the 5-day performance at 0.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) is -10.58% down.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.10%.

KBSF Dividends

KBS Fashion Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 24.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.56% of KBS Fashion Group Limited shares while 11.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.18%. There are 11.15% institutions holding the KBS Fashion Group Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.67% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million KBSF shares worth $0.75 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.92% or 31350.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021.