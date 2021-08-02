Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.53 million Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $11.29 changed hands at -$2.26 or -16.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.95M. NTEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -226.66% off its 52-week high of $36.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.80, which suggests the last value was 22.05% up since then. When we look at Intec Pharma Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 959.20K.

Analysts gave the Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NTEC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Intec Pharma Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.83.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

Instantly NTEC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.80 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -16.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.19%, with the 5-day performance at -17.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) is -18.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NTEC’s forecast low is $52.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -360.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -360.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intec Pharma Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.82% over the past 6 months, a 173.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intec Pharma Ltd will rise 17.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 306.30% for the next quarter.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Intec Pharma Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $25 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Intec Pharma Ltd earnings to increase by 85.50%.

NTEC Dividends

Intec Pharma Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.72% of Intec Pharma Ltd shares while 22.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.03%. There are 22.40% institutions holding the Intec Pharma Ltd stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.19% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million NTEC shares worth $1.94 million.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.51% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $1.67 million under it, the former controlled 9.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 15089.0 shares worth around $65938.0.