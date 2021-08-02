Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session,, 0.57 million Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.80 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.67B. HYZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -193.38% off its 52-week high of $19.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.50, which suggests the last value was 4.41% up since then. When we look at Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 539.63K.

Analysts gave the Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HYZN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.35 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.51%, with the 5-day performance at -7.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is -34.72% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HYZN’s forecast low is $15.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -341.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -120.59% for it to hit the projected low.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders