Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Stock Forecast 2021: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Is Weak With -37.07% Downside

In the latest trading session, 2.81 million Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.05 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.50B. HST’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.39% off its 52-week high of $18.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.04, which suggests the last value was 37.45% up since then. When we look at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.99 million.

Analysts gave the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended HST as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Instantly HST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.54 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.89%, with the 5-day performance at 0.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) is -6.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HST’s forecast low is $15.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.56% over the past 6 months, a 264.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. will rise 54.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $585.33 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $675.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $103 million and $221.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 468.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 205.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings to decrease by -182.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.40% per year.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares while 99.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.44%. There are 99.24% institutions holding the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.91% of the shares, roughly 112.19 million HST shares worth $1.89 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.23% or 79.23 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 31.51 million shares estimated at $426.92 million under it, the former controlled 4.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 19.84 million shares worth around $334.31 million.