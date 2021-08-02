Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX: GSS) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $2.65 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $385.10M. GSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.23% off its 52-week high of $5.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the last value was 23.02% up since then. When we look at Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 704.29K.

Analysts gave the Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GSS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) trade information

Instantly GSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.85 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.57%, with the 5-day performance at 26.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS) is -6.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GSS’s forecast low is $4.02 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -51.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golden Star Resources Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.52% over the past 6 months, a -32.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Golden Star Resources Ltd. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -29.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.30% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Golden Star Resources Ltd. earnings to decrease by -79.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

GSS Dividends

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX:GSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.06% of Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares while 38.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.62%. There are 38.57% institutions holding the Golden Star Resources Ltd. stock share, with Condire Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.71% of the shares, roughly 9.99 million GSS shares worth $29.48 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.26% or 4.89 million shares worth $14.42 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 3.69 million shares estimated at $13.87 million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 3.26 million shares worth around $10.73 million.