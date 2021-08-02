Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.14 million Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.33. With the company’s per share price at $6.09 changed hands at -$0.16 or -2.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.24B. GEVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.67% off its 52-week high of $15.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 91.3% up since then. When we look at Gevo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.73 million.

Analysts gave the Gevo Inc. (GEVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GEVO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gevo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.40 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.29%, with the 5-day performance at 4.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is -16.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GEVO’s forecast low is $16.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -195.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -162.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gevo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.06% over the past 6 months, a 69.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gevo Inc. will rise 87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -74.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $580k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Gevo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $190k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $988k and $192k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for Gevo Inc. earnings to increase by 70.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of Gevo Inc. shares while 10.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.88%. There are 10.60% institutions holding the Gevo Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.32% of the shares, roughly 4.6 million GEVO shares worth $19.55 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.80% or 3.57 million shares worth $15.17 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 11.23 million shares estimated at $110.16 million under it, the former controlled 5.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $40.35 million.