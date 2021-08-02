Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch GCI Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.8 million Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.84. With the company’s per share price at $5.77 changed hands at $0.11 or 1.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $806.59M. GCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.71% off its 52-week high of $6.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 82.15% up since then. When we look at Gannett Co. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Analysts gave the Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GCI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gannett Co. Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Instantly GCI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.81 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.73%, with the 5-day performance at 11.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is 5.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.40, meaning bulls need a downside of -31.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GCI’s forecast low is $3.80 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 13.34% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gannett Co. Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.79% over the past 6 months, a -351.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gannett Co. Inc. will rise 89.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $791 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Gannett Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $809.6 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Gannett Co. Inc. earnings to decrease by -187.40%.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.59% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares while 62.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.95%. There are 62.54% institutions holding the Gannett Co. Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.87% of the shares, roughly 21.19 million GCI shares worth $113.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.02% or 8.57 million shares worth $46.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.83 million shares estimated at $45.27 million under it, the former controlled 6.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $19.52 million.