Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) Stock Forecast For 2021: Weak With A -765.05 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session,, 6.46 million Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.18. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.89 changing hands around $0.4 or 16.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $63.00M. GLMDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -116.26% off its 52-week high of $6.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.15, which suggests the last value was 25.61% up since then. When we look at Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 72460.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 274.32K.

Analysts gave the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GLMD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

Instantly GLMD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.42 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 16.06% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.94%, with the 5-day performance at -4.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) is -18.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GLMDâ€™s forecast low is $6.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -765.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -107.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -32.70% over the past 6 months, a -15.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will fall -46.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings to decrease by -39.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

GLMD Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.14% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 23.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.74%. There are 23.82% institutions holding the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.17% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million GLMD shares worth $6.17 million.

Ibex Investors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.08% or 1.52 million shares worth $5.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $1.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 19960.0 shares worth around $65069.0.