Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 8.02 million Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $102.46 changed hands at -$2.42 or -2.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.38B. FUTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.35% off its 52-week high of $204.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.15, which suggests the last value was 73.5% up since then. When we look at Futu Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.27 million.

Analysts gave the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FUTU as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Instantly FUTU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 125.29 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 123.96%, with the 5-day performance at -17.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is -42.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1424.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FUTU’s forecast low is $1079.27 with $1630.53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1491.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -953.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Futu Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.07% over the past 6 months, a 175.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 211.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.73 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Futu Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020 will be $152.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $32.45 million and $40.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 198.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 281.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for Futu Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 709.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.03% per year.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 19.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.17% of Futu Holdings Limited shares while 29.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.35%. There are 29.70% institutions holding the Futu Holdings Limited stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.94% of the shares, roughly 3.34 million FUTU shares worth $530.46 million.

General Atlantic, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.88% or 3.29 million shares worth $522.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and New Economy Fund (The). With 0.49 million shares estimated at $78.38 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $50.1 million.