Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.82 million Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.93. With the company’s per share price at $16.66 changed hands at -$0.41 or -2.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.41B. FLR’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.54% off its 52-week high of $25.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.10, which suggests the last value was 51.38% up since then. When we look at Fluor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Analysts gave the Fluor Corporation (FLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended FLR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fluor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) trade information

Instantly FLR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.40 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -2.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.32%, with the 5-day performance at 2.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is -5.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLR’s forecast low is $20.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fluor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.64% over the past 6 months, a 128.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fluor Corporation will rise 147.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.2 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Fluor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.04 billion and $3.8 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Fluor Corporation earnings to increase by 80.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.69% per year.

FLR Dividends

Fluor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 07.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.28% of Fluor Corporation shares while 77.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.32%. There are 77.51% institutions holding the Fluor Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.29% of the shares, roughly 15.96 million FLR shares worth $368.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 12.63 million shares worth $291.58 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.98 million shares estimated at $91.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 3.43 million shares worth around $79.16 million.