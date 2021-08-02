Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 2.57 million Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $14.97 changed hands at -$0.64 or -4.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $515.57M. DLTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.81% off its 52-week high of $20.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.18, which suggests the last value was 52.04% up since then. When we look at Duluth Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.68K.

Analysts gave the Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DLTH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) trade information

Instantly DLTH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.49 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -4.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.76%, with the 5-day performance at -11.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is -27.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DLTH’s forecast low is $20.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Duluth Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.05% over the past 6 months, a 69.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Duluth Holdings Inc. will fall -83.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -266.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $142.83 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Duluth Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021 will be $140.87 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Duluth Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

DLTH Dividends

Duluth Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 18.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.53% of Duluth Holdings Inc. shares while 27.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.96%. There are 27.76% institutions holding the Duluth Holdings Inc. stock share, with Thrivent Financial For Lutherans the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.61% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million DLTH shares worth $14.38 million.

Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.50% or 1.03 million shares worth $10.93 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Portfolio. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $3.7 million under it, the former controlled 1.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Portfolio held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $3.42 million.