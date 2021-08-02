Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Will Continue To Grow In 2021.

In the last trading session, 2.25 million Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.00 changed hands at -$0.24 or -2.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.36B. DM’s last price was a discount, traded about -288.22% off its 52-week high of $34.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.65, which suggests the last value was 3.89% up since then. When we look at Desktop Metal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.84 million.

Analysts gave the Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Desktop Metal Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Instantly DM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.58 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.67%, with the 5-day performance at 1.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) is -21.74% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DM’s forecast low is $9.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -144.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Desktop Metal Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.82% over the past 6 months, a 47.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 514.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.07 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Desktop Metal Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $29.73 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Desktop Metal Inc. earnings to decrease by -396.10%.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.77% of Desktop Metal Inc. shares while 43.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.36%. There are 43.30% institutions holding the Desktop Metal Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.25% of the shares, roughly 28.42 million DM shares worth $423.4 million.

KPCB XVI Associates, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.92% or 17.5 million shares worth $201.21 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.0 million shares estimated at $46.0 million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $49.09 million.