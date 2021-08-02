Could Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.77. With the company’s per share price at $4.77 changed hands at -$0.13 or -2.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $270.70M. PFMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.9% off its 52-week high of $5.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 88.47% up since then. When we look at Performant Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.47K.

Analysts gave the Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PFMT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Performant Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) trade information

Instantly PFMT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.29 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 441.43%, with the 5-day performance at 7.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) is 27.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PFMT’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -109.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -109.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Performant Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 345.79% over the past 6 months, a -168.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.23 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Performant Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020 will be $40.04 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Performant Financial Corporation earnings to increase by 48.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

PFMT Dividends

Performant Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.10% of Performant Financial Corporation shares while 43.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.35%. There are 43.58% institutions holding the Performant Financial Corporation stock share, with Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 22.71% of the shares, roughly 12.55 million PFMT shares worth $26.97 million.

Mill Road Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.30% or 3.48 million shares worth $7.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $1.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.97 million.