Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $13.32 changed hands at -$0.16 or -1.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.78B. CYH’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.93% off its 52-week high of $17.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.74, which suggests the last value was 71.92% up since then. When we look at Community Health Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Analysts gave the Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CYH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Community Health Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Instantly CYH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.82 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -1.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.27%, with the 5-day performance at -5.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is -13.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYH’s forecast low is $6.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 54.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Community Health Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.92% over the past 6 months, a 55.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Community Health Systems Inc. will fall -101.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.94 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Community Health Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.04 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Community Health Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 173.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.63% per year.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.73% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares while 83.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.66%. There are 83.58% institutions holding the Community Health Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.31% of the shares, roughly 17.59 million CYH shares worth $237.83 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.33% or 11.0 million shares worth $148.75 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 10.0 million shares estimated at $74.3 million under it, the former controlled 7.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.14% of the shares, roughly 8.12 million shares worth around $109.74 million.