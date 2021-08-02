Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session,, 2.97 million Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.26 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.81B. CVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.72% off its 52-week high of $10.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.15, which suggests the last value was 61.86% up since then. When we look at Cenovus Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.02 million.

Analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CVE as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Instantly CVE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.65 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -1.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.08%, with the 5-day performance at 3.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is -12.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CVE’s forecast low is $9.60 with $17.67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -113.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cenovus Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.12% over the past 6 months, a 155.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 39.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cenovus Energy Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -78.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.57 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cenovus Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $3.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.04 billion and $3.18 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -208.50%.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01. The 0.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.91 per year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.04% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares while 45.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.69%. There are 45.77% institutions holding the Cenovus Energy Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.70% of the shares, roughly 215.79 million CVE shares worth $1.62 billion.

ConocoPhillips holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.31% or 208.0 million shares worth $1.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. With 125.92 million shares estimated at $946.94 million under it, the former controlled 6.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 74.36 million shares worth around $449.12 million.