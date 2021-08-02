Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.29 changing hands around $0.15 or 7.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.62M. BAOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -345.41% off its 52-week high of $10.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 11.79% up since then. When we look at Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 555.29K.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Instantly BAOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.53 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 7.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) is -37.06% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 30.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.45% of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares while 0.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.17%. There are 0.05% institutions holding the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2191.0 BAOS shares worth $12751.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 1740.0 shares worth $10126.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 9967.0 shares estimated at $27010.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.