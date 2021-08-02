Are GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.78 million GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $58.96 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.01B. GDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.03% off its 52-week high of $116.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.88, which suggests the last value was 15.4% up since then. When we look at GDS Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Analysts gave the GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GDS as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GDS Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Instantly GDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 62.84 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.04%, with the 5-day performance at -8.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is -24.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $678.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GDS’s forecast low is $482.69 with $829.97 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1307.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -718.67% for it to hit the projected low.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GDS Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.07% over the past 6 months, a 26.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GDS Holdings Limited will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $289.67 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that GDS Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $317.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $198.39 million and $228.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.20%. The 2021 estimates are for GDS Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -29.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.57% per year.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 16 and August 20.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.33% of GDS Holdings Limited shares while 61.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.16%. There are 61.05% institutions holding the GDS Holdings Limited stock share, with Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.87% of the shares, roughly 15.84 million GDS shares worth $1.28 billion.

12 West Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.47% or 9.76 million shares worth $791.78 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 1.4 million shares estimated at $144.6 million under it, the former controlled 0.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $143.77 million.