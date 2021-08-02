Are Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session,, 14.07 million Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.03 changing hands around $0.71 or 13.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $375.80M. AUTL’s current price is a discount, trading about -178.28% off its 52-week high of $16.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.60, which suggests the last value was 23.71% up since then. When we look at Autolus Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Analysts gave the Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AUTL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Instantly AUTL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.75 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 13.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.49%, with the 5-day performance at -3.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) is -19.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AUTL’s forecast low is $9.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -364.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Autolus Therapeutics plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.62% over the past 6 months, a 26.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Autolus Therapeutics plc will rise 19.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -56.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190k. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Autolus Therapeutics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $200k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $293k and $300k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -35.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Autolus Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 4.20%.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.58% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares while 31.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.73%. There are 31.80% institutions holding the Autolus Therapeutics plc stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.19% of the shares, roughly 2.96 million AUTL shares worth $16.94 million.

Polygon Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.45% or 2.44 million shares worth $13.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 5.23 million shares estimated at $29.96 million under it, the former controlled 7.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $6.25 million.