Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX: ANVS) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 3.58 million Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $34.43 changed hands at -$9.07 or -20.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $352.56M. ANVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -283.39% off its 52-week high of $132.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.14, which suggests the last value was 87.98% up since then. When we look at Annovis Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Analysts gave the Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ANVS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Annovis Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) trade information

Instantly ANVS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -71.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 124.88 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -20.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 356.63%, with the 5-day performance at -71.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) is -59.77% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANVS’s forecast low is $150.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -335.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -335.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Annovis Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -498.10%.

ANVS Dividends

Annovis Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.38% of Annovis Bio Inc. shares while 15.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.00%. There are 15.31% institutions holding the Annovis Bio Inc. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.78% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million ANVS shares worth $5.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.12% or 0.15 million shares worth $4.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 88131.0 shares estimated at $2.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 53105.0 shares worth around $1.48 million.