Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 2.52 million Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $145.90 changing hands around $1.89 or 1.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $88.60B. ABNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.75% off its 52-week high of $219.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $121.50, which suggests the last value was 16.72% up since then. When we look at Airbnb Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.70 million.

Analysts gave the Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended ABNB as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Airbnb Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 146.27 on Friday, 07/30/21 added 1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.90%, with the 5-day performance at 3.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is -5.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $173.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABNB’s forecast low is $125.00 with $220.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Airbnb Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.58% over the past 6 months, a 86.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 27 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.23 billion. 27 analysts are of the opinion that Airbnb Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $1.89 billion.

The 2021 estimates are for Airbnb Inc. earnings to increase by 87.40%.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of Airbnb Inc. shares while 45.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.42%. There are 45.16% institutions holding the Airbnb Inc. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.02% of the shares, roughly 5.83 million ABNB shares worth $1.1 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.90% or 3.67 million shares worth $689.94 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fd. With 5.06 million shares estimated at $951.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fd held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $233.94 million.