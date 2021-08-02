21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.88 million 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.18. With the company’s per share price at $17.33 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.49B. VNET’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.49% off its 52-week high of $44.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.11, which suggests the last value was 18.58% up since then. When we look at 21Vianet Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Analysts gave the 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VNET as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Instantly VNET was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.19 on Friday, 07/30/21 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.04%, with the 5-day performance at 9.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is -24.49% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $250.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VNET’s forecast low is $175.31 with $303.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1652.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -911.6% for it to hit the projected low.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 21Vianet Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.07% over the past 6 months, a 90.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 21Vianet Group Inc. will rise 68.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $228.37 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that 21Vianet Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $247.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $168.45 million and $192.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.10%. The 2021 estimates are for 21Vianet Group Inc. earnings to increase by 93.50%.

VNET Dividends

21Vianet Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 17 and August 23.

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.93% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares while 84.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.31%. There are 84.79% institutions holding the 21Vianet Group Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.19% of the shares, roughly 8.53 million VNET shares worth $275.67 million.

Cederberg Capital Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.25% or 7.24 million shares worth $233.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 1.39 million shares estimated at $44.8 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $36.82 million.