Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Stock Has Risen 26.67% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.60 trading at -$0.2 or -2.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.66M. That closing price of SNPX’s stock is at a discount of -89.47% from its 52-week high price of $14.40 and is indicating a premium of 65.79% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 554.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.56%, in the last five days SNPX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/26/21 when the stock touched $7.60 price level, adding 40.39% to its value on the day. Synaptogenix Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -37.19% in past 5-day. Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) showed a performance of -22.84% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.24% institutions for Synaptogenix Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors is the top institutional holder at SNPX for having 750.0 shares of worth $6600.0. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1405.0 shares of worth $12364.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 273.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2402.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.