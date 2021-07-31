Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) Is Currently -191.8% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.00 trading at -$0.05 or -0.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $223.10M. That closing price of SRAC’s stock is at a discount of -191.8% from its 52-week high price of $29.18 and is indicating a premium of 2.5% from its 52-week low price of $9.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 515.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.50%, in the last five days SRAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/26/21 when the stock touched $10.00 price level, adding 2.91% to its value on the day. Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of -44.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.86% in past 5-day. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) showed a performance of -28.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.12 million shares which calculate 5.58 days to cover the short interests.

SRAC Dividends

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.58% institutions for Stable Road Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Scoggin Management, LP is the top institutional holder at SRAC for having 0.55 million shares of worth $7.28 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.51 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.78 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16207.0 shares of worth $0.17 million or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13775.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.