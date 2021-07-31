Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Currently -5.47% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $85.53 trading at -$2.84 or -3.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.23B. That closing price of LSPD’s stock is at a discount of -5.47% from its 52-week high price of $90.21 and is indicating a premium of 71.94% from its 52-week low price of $24.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 801.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.21%, in the last five days LSPD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/28/21 when the stock touched $85.53 price level, adding 5.19% to its value on the day. Lightspeed POS Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.51% in past 5-day. Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) showed a performance of 2.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.55 million shares which calculate 3.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $95.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $75.39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $119.33. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.86% for stock’s current value.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lightspeed POS Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -173.91% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed POS Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.21% institutions for Lightspeed POS Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the top institutional holder at LSPD for having 24.29 million shares of worth $1.53 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 18.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.75 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $424.23 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.33 million shares of worth $146.05 million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.27 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $158.79 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.