Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.94?

In last trading session, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.94 trading at -$0.11 or -5.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.22M. That closing price of JUPW’s stock is at a discount of -357.73% from its 52-week high price of $8.88 and is indicating a premium of 5.15% from its 52-week low price of $1.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 397.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.37%, in the last five days JUPW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/26/21 when the stock touched $1.94 price level, adding 9.35% to its value on the day. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.92% in past 5-day. Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) showed a performance of -56.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.56% institutions for Jupiter Wellness Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co is the top institutional holder at JUPW for having 1.99 million shares of worth $9.43 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 17.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M Holdings Securities, Inc., which was holding about 50155.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.