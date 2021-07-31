Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Plunged -4.25% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.08 trading at $0.04 or 0.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $935.11M. That closing price of HOLI’s stock is at a discount of -8.16% from its 52-week high price of $16.31 and is indicating a premium of 34.81% from its 52-week low price of $9.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 284.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.44 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.27%, in the last five days HOLI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/26/21 when the stock touched $15.08 price level, adding 3.83% to its value on the day. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 2.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.25% in past 5-day. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) showed a performance of 1.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.72 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.53% for stock’s current value.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.09% while that of industry is 26.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $156.94 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.83%.

HOLI Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 11 and August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.26% institutions for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers, LP is the top institutional holder at HOLI for having 7.09 million shares of worth $104.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 11.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Prudential PLC, which was holding about 4.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.12 million.

On the other hand, Davis Global Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.8 million shares of worth $25.0 million or 2.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.