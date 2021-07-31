Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Is Down -16.41 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.34 trading at $0.19 or 1.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.90B. That closing price of AVAH’s stock is at a discount of -25.73% from its 52-week high price of $13.00 and is indicating a premium of 5.22% from its 52-week low price of $9.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 909.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.87%, in the last five days AVAH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/26/21 when the stock touched $10.34 price level, adding 5.91% to its value on the day. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.61% in past 5-day. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) showed a performance of -16.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.55 million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.56% for stock’s current value.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.71%.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.57% institutions for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. John Hancock Seaport Long Short Fd is the top institutional holder at AVAH for having 62400.0 shares of worth $0.73 million. And as of Apr 29, 2021, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF, which was holding about 31600.0 shares on Apr 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.37 million.