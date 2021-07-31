Analysts Predict Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) To Reach $41.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.65 trading at $0.05 or 0.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.51B. That closing price of EDR’s stock is at a discount of -29.43% from its 52-week high price of $33.20 and is indicating a premium of 14.15% from its 52-week low price of $22.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.20%, in the last five days EDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $25.65 price level, adding 1.8% to its value on the day. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.39% in past 5-day. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) showed a performance of -7.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.87 million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.96% for stock’s current value.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.43% institutions for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity Contrafund Inc is the top institutional holder at EDR for having 1.05 million shares of worth $29.06 million. And as of Apr 29, 2021, it was holding 0.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, which was holding about 0.42 million shares on Apr 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.49 million.