Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Has Made The 56.57% Recovery, Could Gain Another -117.68% Ahead

In last trading session, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.98 trading at -$0.05 or -2.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.23M. That closing price of AESE’s stock is at a discount of -117.68% from its 52-week high price of $4.31 and is indicating a premium of 56.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 659.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.46%, in the last five days AESE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $1.98 price level, adding 4.35% to its value on the day. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.94% in past 5-day. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) showed a performance of -13.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.48 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -26.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.26% for stock’s current value.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.40% in the current quarter and calculating 45.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -37.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $500k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $4.58 million and $5.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -89.10% while estimating it to be -91.50% for the next quarter.

AESE Dividends

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.36% institutions for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AESE for having 0.39 million shares of worth $0.61 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 0.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.28 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 0.3 million shares of worth $0.47 million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 81356.0 shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.