Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Stock Ripped 159.80% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw 56.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.30 trading at $2.09 or 65.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.29M. That closing price of XBIO’s stock is at a discount of -10.38% from its 52-week high price of $5.85 and is indicating a premium of 85.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.76.

For Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 65.11%, in the last five days XBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $5.30 price level, adding 1.12% to its value on the day. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 159.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 184.95% in past 5-day. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) showed a performance of 165.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -6.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.66% for stock’s current value.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.70% in the current quarter and calculating 85.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 83.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $190k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.40% during past 5 years.

XBIO Dividends

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.14% institutions for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at XBIO for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.35 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 1.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 39705.0 shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80998.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 16159.0 shares of worth $32964.0 or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12872.0 shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $30764.0 in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.