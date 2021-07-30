With 23.94% Distance From Low, Is Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw 2.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $9.23 trading at -$0.21 or -2.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.03B. That closing price of DAOâ€™s stock is at a discount of -416.79% from its 52-week high price of $47.70 and is indicating a premium of 23.94% from its 52-week low price of $7.02. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 564.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Youdao Inc. (DAO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.65 in the current quarter.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.22%, in the last five days DAO remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 07/23/21 when the stock touched $9.23 price level, adding 36.34% to its value on the day. Youdao Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -65.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -58.40% in past 5-day. Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) showed a performance of -61.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.82 million shares which calculate 2.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $166.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60.29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $290.76. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -3050.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -553.2% for stockâ€™s current value.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Youdao Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.24% while that of industry is 10.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -91.20% in the current quarter and calculating 39.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 92.10% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $205.92 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $281 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $92.26 million and $137.8 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 123.20% while estimating it to be 103.90% for the next quarter.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.21% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 64.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.79% institutions for Youdao Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the top institutional holder at DAO for having 12.08 million shares of worth $287.78 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 32.80% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd., which was holding about 2.49 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 6.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.3 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9491.0 shares of worth $0.23 million or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8480.0 shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of companyâ€™s stock.