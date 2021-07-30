Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -102.82%.

In recent trading session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.75 trading at $0.29 or 1.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.89B. That most recent trading price of UA’s stock is at a discount of -22.99% from its 52-week high price of $21.83 and is indicating a premium of 50.93% from its 52-week low price of $8.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Under Armour Inc. (UA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.66%, in the last five days UA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/30/21 when the stock touched $17.75 price level, adding 1.55% to its value on the day. Under Armour Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.11% in past 5-day. Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) showed a performance of -5.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.97 million shares which calculate 4.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -102.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 60.56% for stock’s current value.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 116.10% in the current quarter and calculating -76.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.2 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.43 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $707.64 million and $1.43 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 70.00% while estimating it to be 0.00% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 192.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.80%.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.41% institutions for Under Armour Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at UA for having 23.53 million shares of worth $434.38 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 10.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 21.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $387.63 million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.68 million shares of worth $133.06 million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.04 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $120.33 million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.