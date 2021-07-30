RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Jumps 2.05%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw 10.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.47 trading at $0.09 or 2.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.07B. That closing price of RLX’s stock is at a discount of -683.0% from its 52-week high price of $35.00 and is indicating a premium of 9.4% from its 52-week low price of $4.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.05%, in the last five days RLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/23/21 when the stock touched $4.47 price level, adding 18.73% to its value on the day. RLX Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.72% in past 5-day. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) showed a performance of -48.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.11 million shares which calculate 4.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $137.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $92.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $191.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4186.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1971.59% for stock’s current value.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 177.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $370.99 million for the same.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.67% institutions for RLX Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Coatue Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RLX for having 14.21 million shares of worth $147.17 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.02 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $134.92 million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.21 million shares of worth $27.14 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.45 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.