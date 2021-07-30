PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Is Up 18.49% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw 11.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.46 trading at $0.58 or 20.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.82M. That closing price of PRFX’s stock is at a discount of -126.88% from its 52-week high price of $7.85 and is indicating a premium of 36.99% from its 52-week low price of $2.18.

For PainReform Ltd. (PRFX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.51 in the current quarter.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.14%, in the last five days PRFX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/23/21 when the stock touched $3.46 price level, adding 33.97% to its value on the day. PainReform Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -22.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.20% in past 5-day. PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) showed a performance of 18.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -189.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -189.02% for stock’s current value.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.90% institutions for PainReform Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PRFX for having 0.84 million shares of worth $3.71 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.46 million.