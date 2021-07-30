Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Recovers 36.4% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.28 trading at $0.12 or 5.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.42M. That closing price of NVFY’s stock is at a discount of -228.51% from its 52-week high price of $7.49 and is indicating a premium of 36.4% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 891.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.31%, in the last five days NVFY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/23/21 when the stock touched $2.28 price level, adding 12.64% to its value on the day. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.67% in past 5-day. Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) showed a performance of -24.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5970.0 shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.60% during past 5 years.

NVFY Dividends

Nova LifeStyle Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 12 and August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.14% institutions for Nova LifeStyle Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVFY for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 42072.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 42072.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18912.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $61274.0 in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.