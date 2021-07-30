Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Has Recovered -41.15 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -200.0% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.28 trading at $0.05 or 4.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.02M. That most recent trading price of GRIL’s stock is at a discount of -200.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.84 and is indicating a premium of 12.5% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 676.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.07%, in the last five days GRIL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the stock touched $1.28 price level, adding 3.76% to its value on the day. Muscle Maker Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.81% in past 5-day. Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) showed a performance of -19.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.51 million shares which calculate 0.58 days to cover the short interests.

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.98% institutions for Muscle Maker Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GRIL for having 0.59 million shares of worth $1.35 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.51 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.49 million shares of worth $1.11 million or 3.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.