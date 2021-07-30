MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Jumps 5.93%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $1.25 trading at $0.07 or 5.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $141.30M. That closing price of MOGUâ€™s stock is at a discount of -277.6% from its 52-week high price of $4.72 and is indicating a premium of 17.6% from its 52-week low price of $1.03.

For MOGU Inc. (MOGU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.93%, in the last five days MOGU remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/27/21 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 24.92% to its value on the day. MOGU Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -42.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.85% in past 5-day. MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) showed a performance of -23.78% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.65. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -1152.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1152.0% for stockâ€™s current value.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.90% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $104.86 million for the same.

MOGU Dividends

MOGU Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 23 and August 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 26.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.78% institutions for MOGU Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MOGU for having 10.45 million shares of worth $20.27 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 11.89% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd., which was holding about 8.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 9.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.86 million.

On the other hand, Amplify International Online Retail ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 79580.0 shares of worth $0.13 million or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20692.0 shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $32900.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of companyâ€™s stock.