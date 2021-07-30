iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Shares Plunges -5.13% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) saw 3.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -3.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.46 trading at $0.35 or 31.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $45.25M. That most recent trading price of IFMK’s stock is at a discount of -191.1% from its 52-week high price of $4.25 and is indicating a premium of 55.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.65.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 31.53%, in the last five days IFMK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $1.46 price level, subtracting -17.74% to its value on the day. iFresh Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.13% in past 5-day. iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) showed a performance of -21.00% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -64.50% during past 5 years.

IFMK Dividends

iFresh Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.16% institutions for iFresh Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at IFMK for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.47 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $0.19 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 80491.0 shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.