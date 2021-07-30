Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) 75.97% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw 3.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.65 trading at $0.35 or 2.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.42B. That closing price of HIMX’s stock is at a discount of -30.99% from its 52-week high price of $17.88 and is indicating a premium of 75.97% from its 52-week low price of $3.28.

For Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.46 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.63%, in the last five days HIMX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $13.65 price level, adding 2.01% to its value on the day. Himax Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 84.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.19% in past 5-day. Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) showed a performance of -14.42% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -68.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.52% for stock’s current value.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Himax Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 44.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 246.67% while that of industry is 36.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4,500.00% in the current quarter and calculating 514.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 46.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $324.7 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $325.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.10% during past 5 years.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.86% institutions for Himax Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at HIMX for having 8.19 million shares of worth $111.79 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 4.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 3.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.51 million.

On the other hand, Upright Growth Fund and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.15 million shares of worth $15.69 million or 0.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.