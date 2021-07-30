Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) Has Already Recovered 73.91%, But Another -56.52% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) saw 5.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.15 trading at $0.01 or 0.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $930.72M. That closing price of DNN’s stock is at a discount of -56.52% from its 52-week high price of $1.80 and is indicating a premium of 73.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.88%, in the last five days DNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, adding 1.71% to its value on the day. Denison Mines Corp.’s shares saw a change of 77.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.65% in past 5-day. Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) showed a performance of -5.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.17 million shares which calculate 0.97 days to cover the short interests.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Denison Mines Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 74.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 22.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.84 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.50% during past 5 years.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.40% institutions for Denison Mines Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd is the top institutional holder at DNN for having 18.25 million shares of worth $19.89 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 16.61 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.1 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 20.39 million shares of worth $25.49 million or 2.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.78 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.75 million in the company or a holder of 1.46% of company’s stock.