Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Currently -78.67 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.36 trading at -$0.9 or -10.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $696.15M. That most recent trading price of CASA’s stock is at a discount of -78.67% from its 52-week high price of $13.15 and is indicating a premium of 50.41% from its 52-week low price of $3.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 398.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Casa Systems Inc. (CASA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.90%, in the last five days CASA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $7.36 price level, adding 11.54% to its value on the day. Casa Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.63% in past 5-day. Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) showed a performance of -6.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.2 million shares which calculate 4.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.58% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -90.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.28% for stock’s current value.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Casa Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.43% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $91.15 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $114.87 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $76.09 million and $105.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.80% while estimating it to be 8.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.10% during past 5 years.

CASA Dividends

Casa Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.24% institutions for Casa Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Summit Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CASA for having 34.12 million shares of worth $325.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 40.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., which was holding about 2.47 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.58 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Transamerica Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.9 million shares of worth $14.87 million or 2.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.46 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.49 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.