After A -46.59% Fall This Year Is Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw 4.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.66 trading at -$0.19 or -6.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.15M. That closing price of PBLA’s stock is at a discount of -266.54% from its 52-week high price of $9.75 and is indicating a premium of 10.9% from its 52-week low price of $2.37.

For Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.67%, in the last five days PBLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/29/21 when the stock touched $2.66 price level, adding 20.6% to its value on the day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.38% in past 5-day. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) showed a performance of -30.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 72.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -275.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -238.35% for stock’s current value.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.94% while that of industry is 8.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.30% during past 5 years.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.31% institutions for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PBLA for having 0.35 million shares of worth $1.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC, which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.73 million.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 22358.0 shares of worth $63273.0 or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20849.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $82353.0 in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.